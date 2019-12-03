Rush Hour Rundown: What to know ahead of the Rock ‘n’ Roll SA marathon, half-marathon weekend

CHECK OUT TRAFFIC CONDITIONS

Road closures, parking: What to know ahead of the Rock ‘n’ Roll SA marathon, half-marathon weekend

The 2019 Humana Rock 'n' Roll San Antonio marathon, half-marathon, 10K and 5K will host thousands of runners this Saturday and Sunday downtown.

Runners warming up at the starting line.

SA resident wins $1 million in scratch-off bought at area store

A San Antonio resident just became a millionaire, thanks to a winning lottery ticket.

America could face french fry shortage

The country could be facing a french fry shortage. At the very least, fries are about to get more expensive.

Today’s Headlines

What we know about the deadly plane crash in San Antonio

National Transportation Safety Board investigators arrived to the scene Tuesday morning to investigate what happened to the small aircraft that crashed in a commercial area near the San Antonio International Airport Sunday night, killing all three occupants.

The NTSB is investigating a plane crash that killed 3 people on Sunday night. The plane went down on W. Rhapsody Drive.

In 300 pages, House lays out evidence for Trump impeachment

The House released a sweeping impeachment report Tuesday outlining evidence of what it calls President Donald Trump’s wrongdoing toward Ukraine, findings that will serve as the foundation for debate over whether the 45th president should be removed from office.

Traffic stop in Comal County leads to drugs, firearms, cash

Two men were arrested Tuesday in Comal County in connection with a traffic stop that led to the discovery of drugs, firearms and cash.

Two men were arrested Dec. 3, 2019, in Comal County in connection with a traffic stop that led to the discovery of drugs, firearms, cash.

