GMSA: Spurs win thriller versus Rockets; convenience store shooting; abandoned house fire

Today’s Headlines

‘Threat was quite active’: Armed man, 21, shot, killed by convenience store customer on far West Side, police say

A person who was shopping at a convenience store shot and killed an armed 21-year-old man who was pointing a gun at a clerk on the far West Side, San Antonio police said. Police said the man entered the store with something covering his face, and he displayed a weapon at the clerk. Two people, one who is a firearm owner, saw the man with the weapon and called out to him, police said. The man turned, still displaying the firearm, and one of the witnesses shot him, police said.

SA nonprofit steps in to help children in church sexual abuse case

After learning that several children were allegedly sexually abused by a man they met at church, one local nonprofit organization is stepping in with free services to the victims and their families. That organization, King’s Angels, provides resources and mental health services to at-risk and abused children. They also provide services to those who have been through trauma.

Massive flames engulf abandoned home on East Side

An abandoned home was completely destroyed by a massive fire early Wednesday morning, San Antonio firefighters said. The fire was called in just before 2 a.m. near the intersection of Roland Road and Terron Road on the city’s East Side. Arson is being called out to investigate the cause of the fire.

What’s Trending

Lonnie Walker lifts Spurs to 2OT win over Rockets despite Harden’s 50

Lonnie Walker IV had a career-high 28 points and the San Antonio Spurs overcame James Harden’s 50 points by rallying from a late 10-point deficit to beat the Houston Rockets 135-133 in double overtime Tuesday night. DeMar DeRozan added 23 points, nine assists and five rebounds as the Spurs won their second straight at home and snapped the Rockets’ two-game winning streak.

Things to do around San Antonio in December

'Tis the season for holiday events and family-friendly fun around Alamo City. There are plenty of activities for the adults too. Find out where Santa is set to arrive by helicopter in the listed events.

KSAT men again clean-shaven after growing facial hair for good cause in November

Those familiar clean-shaven KSAT faces have returned after a successful No Shave November. More than a dozen KSAT anchors and reporters participated in the effort this year raising nearly $2,000 for cancer research and treatment. Some at KSAT put down their razors and grew out their facial hair for cancer awareness.

Weather

