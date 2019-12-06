12 On Your Side: Cybersales, gift ideas and ringing up cell phone savings

Happy weekend, y’all!

Have you started any holiday shopping yet? I find it hard to get motivated until the last minute. I guess I thrive on deadlines!

I did do a little online perusing on CyberMonday. Seems a lot of folks did some serious buying – close to $11 billion in sales according to Adobe Analytics.

That smart TV you just bought may be spying on you, FBI warns

What’s everybody buying? It looks like Samsung TVs, Apple Airpods, and air fryers are hot. Air fryers?

And, don’t forget the must-have toys – Anna, Elsa and Olaf from Frozen 2. I haven’t seen the movie, but my kids have (and they’re 19.)

Quiz: Which ‘Frozen’ character are you?

If you need gift ideas in the smart home security department, we had a few ideas from Consumer Reports earlier this week – things like video doorbells and door locks that don’t require a key.

Consumer Reports chimes in on video doorbells

We also had a chance to visit Elf Louise’s holiday operation. It’s always impressive to see how an all-volunteer non-profit gets it done. Kudos to the army of volunteers who were busy wrapping all those toys- even the weirdly-shaped ones. And, I tell you, they go through a lot of Scotch tape!

Off the holiday track for a moment – how much is your cell phone bill? Most of us use one of the big four carriers. But did you know there are smaller carriers that may suit your needs and save you hundreds of dollars?

Small carriers can shrink your cell phone bill

Check out the story and the savings!

Merry weekend, everyone!

Marilyn

