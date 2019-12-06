Lunchtime Look: UPS employee dies after his truck is hijacked
What’s Trending
SAN ANTONIO – Road closures, parking: What to know ahead of the Rock ‘n’ Roll SA marathon, half-marathon weekend
The 2019 Humana Rock ‘n’ Roll San Antonio marathon, half-marathon, 10K and 5K will host thousands of runners this Saturday and Sunday downtown.
Viral video shows Amazon delivery driver dance with delight for basket of treats
This Amazon delivery driver’s day was made after a woman left treats at her door for those dropping off packages.
TX country star Kylie Rae Harris was drunk, speeding before deadly crash in New Mexico
Texas country music singer Kylie Rae Harris was drunk and speeding at the time of the deadly three-vehicle crash around 9 p.m. on Sept. 2, according to an investigation by the Taos County Sheriff’s Office.
Today’s Headlines
4 dead, including shooter, in gunfire at Florida naval base
A shooter opened fire in a classroom building at the Naval Air Station in Pensacola on Friday morning in an attack that left four people dead, including the assailant, and multiple people wounded. The shooting — the second at a U.S. Navy base this week — prompted a massive law enforcement response and a lockdown at the base.
Spectacled bear Bernie dies at San Antonio Zoo
The San Antonio Zoo announced the passing of Bernie, a spectacled bear, on Thursday night.
The UPS employee who died after his truck was hijacked was covering the route for another driver, brother says
UPS employee Frank Ordonez was killed Thursday after armed robbery suspects hijacked the UPS truck he was driving and led police on a chase that ended in a fatal shootout in Broward County, Florida, his brother said.
Weather
