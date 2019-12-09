GMSA: Standoff latest; upcoming cold front; story behind River Walk’s holiday lights

Good morning from GMSA!

ABC News: Pensacola shooter spent time at Lackland Air Force Base

The ongoing investigation into a deadly shooting at Naval Air Station Pensacola has led investigators to San Antonio, according to ABC News. Three people briefed on the probe told ABC News that Mohammed Alshamrani was assigned to the Lackland Air Force Base when he was first deployed to the country for flight training. Preliminary information indicates Alshamrani spent a few months at the base, where he went through language training.

Man in critical condition after ‘targeted’ shooting at The Rim shopping center

A 26-year-old man is in critical condition after a shooting at The Rim shopping center on Sunday morning, police said. Alisia Pruneda, public information officer of the San Antonio Police Department, said a person in a dark sedan, possibly a Toyota Corolla, was seen opening fire at a white Porsche. A man inside the Porsche then crashed against a parked car after the shooting, Pruneda said. She said the shooter’s vehicle, which had several passengers, sped off from the scene.

Police: Standoff in Stone Oak ends after man is caught trying to flee through apartment window

A man who held a child and a woman hostage at a North Side apartment complex for several hours is now in police custody, San Antonio police said Monday. The incident began around 11:45 p.m. Sunday at the Club at Stone Oak Apartments on Hardy Oak Boulevard, not far from Stone Oak Parkway on the city’s far North Side. According to police, the 27-year-old man threatened his family members with a gun and said he would shoot officers if they called them. That’s when, police said, the man held hostage a 53-year-old woman and an 8-year-old child, refusing to allow them to leave.

Story behind River Walk’s 100,000 holiday lights and what squirrels have to do with it

Ever wondered why the holiday lights along the River Walk are taken down and put back up every year? KSAT reached out to Paula Schechter with the San Antonio River Walk Association, as well as Superintendent of River Walk Operations Joeseph Cruz, and got some answers about the San Antonio tradition that started in 1974.

Where to donate clothes, household items for the holidays in San Antonio

'Tis the season of giving in San Antonio. Those looking to donate clothing, household items, furniture, toiletries or other goods for a great cause have plenty of options in San Antonio. Some organizations also allow pickups to make it easier for people to donate to their cause. Here is a list of places to donate for the holidays in the Alamo City.

Queer Eye’ star Jonathan Van Ness stops by Buc-ee’s before San Antonio show

Buc-ee’s is a Texas treasure, and even Jonathan Van Ness knows it. The “Queer Eye” star on Sunday eagerly stopped by a Buc-ee’s on his way to San Antonio for his last North American show, “Road to Beijing.” “I was told by many to visit this Texas gem, Buc-ee’s,” Van Ness said in his Instagram post.

