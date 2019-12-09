Lunchtime Look: Man ‘targeted’ in Rim shooting dies

What’s Trending

SAN ANTONIO – Spurs assistant Becky Hammon reportedly has ‘interest’ in Knicks head coaching job

The New York Knicks fired head coach David Fizdale last week, and one of the interesting names that has surfaced to possibly take the position is Spurs assistant coach Becky Hammon.

Beans on the floor lead to follow up visit from health inspector at SW Side restaurant

A restaurant on the Southwest Side was ordered to go through a reinspection last month after it was caught storing beans on its floor.

Story behind River Walk’s 100,000 holiday lights and what squirrels have to do with it

Ever wondered why the holiday lights along the River Walk are taken down and put back up every year?

Today’s Headlines

Man ‘targeted’ in shooting at The Rim shopping center dies

A man who police say was targeted in a shooting at The Rim shopping center on Sunday died Monday morning from his injuries.

Woman details attack after boyfriend allegedly carved name on her face

A man with a history of family violence is accused of carving his name into his girlfriend’s forehead.

Off-duty BCSO deputy arrested on family violence charge

An off-duty Bexar County sheriff’s deputy was arrested early Monday morning on a family violence charge, the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement.

