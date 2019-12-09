Rush Hour Rundown: Driver critically wounded after shooting in NE Bexar County

CHECK OUT TRAFFIC CONDITIONS

UTSA hires new head football coach, report says

UTSA has reportedly hired its new head football coach. Reports indicate that former Arkansas associate head coach Jeff Traylor will be the Roadrunners next head coach.

‘A Christmas Story’ is the most popular Christmas movie in Texas, survey finds

The most popular Christmas movie in Texas is “A Christmas Story” according to a survey conducted by House Method. “Elf” was the second most popular choice nationally, followed by “Home Alone” and “It’s a Wonderful Life.”

16 San Antonio tattoo shops offering $13 tattoos on Friday the 13th

It’s common practice for some tattoo shops to offer $13 tattoos in celebration of Friday the 13th and many San Antonio tattoo parlors are participating with discounted tattoo specials.

Driver critically wounded after being shot several times in NE Bexar County

A gunman opened fire on a pickup truck Monday afternoon in northeast Bexar County, critically wounding the driver and prompting a lockdown of two nearby schools. While deputies investigated, two nearby schools -- Montgomery Elementary and Harmony School of Innovation -- were placed under lockdown for about 45 minutes.

Man ‘targeted’ in shooting at The Rim shopping center dies

A man who police say was targeted in a shooting at The Rim shopping center on Sunday died Monday morning from his injuries. San Antonio police have identified the victim as Savawn Kyle, 26.

Boerne softball coach accused of sexually assaulting 17-year-old player

A Boerne softball coach gave a 17-year-old girl alcohol and sexually assaulted her, according to Kendall County authorities.

Sign up: KSAT’s Spurs newsletter takes you to the locker room

Spurs fans, we've got a new way for you to get your Silver and Black fix during the 2019-20 season: a weekly newsletter made just for you. Sign up here.

What's the weather like for the rest of this week?

