GMSA: Fatal rollover; holiday shipping deadlines; latest on traffic study for Bandera Road

Good morning and bundle up people! That strong cold front is here. We’re waking up to windy, wet and cold weather. That crosswind is wicked this morning for drivers. Since the thermometer is taking another plunge, I’m debating what kind of soup to make. It may be a homemade version of ‘zuppa toscana.’ All that’s missing are those famous restaurant bread sticks!

Leslie is making what she says is a normal weeknight meal at their house...chicken with a side of green beans with almonds.

Stay warm.

- Mark & Leslie

Here’s what’s on Good Morning San Antonio for Tuesday, December 10:

Today’s Headlines

Local rapper’s father says he believes his son’s murder was due to jealousy

The father of a man gunned down at the Rim shopping center Sunday is coming to his son’s defense after his criminal history surfaced. While some on social media have tried to paint Savawn Kyle in a negative light, his grieving father, OC Rodriguez says his son was an up-and-coming musician who was the victim of jealousy after beating a murder charge. The local rapper can be seen driving a Porsche in his most recent music video for his song “Apparently,” released about a month ago.

‘That’s my daughter. My only child’: Father testifies in trial of man accused of killing his daughter

The father of Cayley Mandadi, the Trinity University Cheerleader killed in 2017, took the stand in Mark Howerton’s trial Monday. Talik Mandadi held back tears as he was shown pictures of his daughter. He testified that the last time he spoke to Mandadi over the phone was on Friday, October 27, 2017. He said they made an agreement to talk the next day about which classes she planned to take at Trinity University the following semester.

Man killed after being ejected in rollover crash on I-10

One person is dead following a rollover crash on the city’s far East Side overnight, San Antonio police said. The crash occurred around 12:30 a.m. in the 6200 block of Interstate 10. According to police, the driver was going too fast while exiting the highway, hit a curb, and then rolled the vehicle. Police said the man in his 20s was ejected from the car as a result of the crash. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

What’s Trending

Diabetes drug investigated for possible cancer-causing contaminant

A popular diabetes drug is being investigated by the FDA for containing a possible cancer-causing agent. WSB reports Metformin may contain the carcinogen N-Nitrosodimethylamine, or NDMA, which has led to previous recalls in blood pressure and heartburn medications. According to the report, Metformin is used to control high blood glucose with Type 2 diabetes.

What to know about holiday shipping deadlines, plus more tips to mail gifts on time

Christmas is around the corner, so now is the time to seriously think about shipping deadlines. Here’s what you need to know to make sure those gifts get under the Christmas tree. First up, the US Postal Service. If you want your package to arrive by Dec. 25 and pay standard delivery, you have to get it to the post office by Saturday, Dec. 14. The deadline for first class is Dec. 20 and it’s all Priority Mail after that.

‘A Christmas Story’ is the most popular Christmas movie in Texas, survey finds

The most popular Christmas movie in Texas is “A Christmas Story” according to a survey conducted by House Method. The 1983 classic is set in the 1940s and focuses on a young boy named Ralphie who dreams about getting a Red Ryder air rifle for Christmas. It’s the most popular choice across the country, with nearly 13% of Americans voting it their favorite. “Elf” was the second most popular choice nationally, followed by “Home Alone” and “It’s a Wonderful Life.”

