Lunchtime Look: Local rapper’s father says he believes his son’s murder was due to jealousy

SAN ANTONIO – Nature at work: Facebook users go crazy for Florida woman’s spider-eating frog photos

Remember that bat found trapped in a massive spider web in Texas back in August? It appears Florida is trying to one-up the Lone Star State with a frog that died while eating a spider.

Diabetes drug investigated for possible cancer-causing contaminant

A popular diabetes drug is being investigated by the FDA for containing a possible cancer-causing agent.

Unique Texas town names: How Divot got its name

A dirt road, a dusty, crumbling school house, and a small church with a cemetery marks what was once the thriving farming community of Divot.

Local rapper’s father says he believes his son’s murder was due to jealousy

The father of a man gunned down at the Rim shopping center Sunday is coming to his son’s defense after his criminal history surfaced.

New Braunfels police lieutenant arrested for child porn possession

A lieutenant with the New Braunfels Police Department was arrested Monday by the Texas Rangers on a charge of Possession of Child Pornography, according to a spokesperson with NBPD.

‘That’s my daughter. My only child’: Father testifies in trial of man accused of killing his daughter

The father of Cayley Mandadi, the Trinity University Cheerleader killed in 2017, took the stand in Mark Howerton’s trial Monday.

