GMSA: 2-alarm fire displaces more than 50 people; overnight robberies; Starbucks for life

Today’s Headlines

2 San Antonio nurses arrested after airport authorities find 700 Tramadol pills

Two San Antonio nurses were arrested Monday after law enforcement authorities in Houston said the pair was found with hundreds of prescription painkiller pills at George Bush Intercontinental Airport. Teresa Phillips, 52, and Teresa Laskowski, 56, were taken into custody around 7 p.m. by U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials after the pair landed from an out-of-country trip and were chosen for a random search. The search resulted in the discovery of 700 Tramadol pills.

30 adults, 25 children displaced after 2-alarm fire at SE Side apartment complex

More than 50 residents of a Southeast Side apartment complex have been displaced following a 2-alarm fire late Tuesday night, the San Antonio Fire Department said. The fire was called in around 10:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Whitefield Place Apartments in the 4600 block of Clark Avenue, not far from Goliad Road and Interstate 37. Firefighters said they arrived to find heavy flames on the roof of the two-story apartment building with one unit fully-involved. 16 units are considered a total loss as a result of the fire, fire officials said.

Armed men sought in string of overnight convenience store robberies

San Antonio police are investigating a string of armed robberies that occurred at multiple convenience stores with one that included the pistol-whipping of a store clerk and the shooting at a newspaper delivery man. According to police, officers first received a call for a robbery around midnight at a Circle K in the 5200 block of Blanco Road. The suspects have since been connected to a total of seven robberies from overnight. So far, no arrests have been made in the case.

What’s Trending

Diabetes drug investigated for possible cancer-causing contaminant

A popular diabetes drug is being investigated by the FDA for containing a possible cancer-causing agent. WSB reports Metformin may contain the carcinogen N-Nitrosodimethylamine, or NDMA, which has led to previous recalls in blood pressure and heartburn medications. According to the report, Metformin is used to control high blood glucose with Type 2 diabetes.

You could win Starbucks for life in annual holiday contest

Are you a caffeine connoisseur? Or maybe a java junkie? If so, you could be on your way to winning Starbucks for life in the coffee giant’s annual holiday contest. Five grand prize winners will get Starbucks for life, meaning they’ll get a daily credit for one free food or beverage item at participating stores every day for 30 years.

KANGAROO CAM: Live look inside tree kangaroo habitat at San Antonio Zoo

There might a new addition at the San Antonio Zoo coming soon - at least that’s the hope. The zoos’ Matschie’s tree kangaroos, Omeo and Libby, are actively participating in the Species Survival Plan, according to an official with the San Antonio Zoo. That means viewers could see some mating activity on the Kangaroo Cam. While tree kangaroos are typically solitary, the habitat at San Antonio Zoo is unique as Omeo and Libby are housed together.

Weather

