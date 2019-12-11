Lunchtime Look: 30 adults, 25 children displaced after 2-alarm fire

What’s Trending

SAN ANTONIO – ‘I hate the cops. But I really need someone to talk to:’ SAPD officer sits with man in trending photo

San Antonio Police Officer Josue Vallejo-Martinez sat down with a man who recently lost his younger brother in a shooting and a photo of the two is gaining traction on Twitter.

KANGAROO CAM: Live look inside tree kangaroo habitat at San Antonio Zoo

While tree kangaroos are typically solitary, the habitat at San Antonio Zoo is unique as Omeo and Libby are housed together.

San Antonio Zoo holding Mandalory Day with buy one get one admission, costume contest

A galactic weekend is in store for the San Antonio Zoo as it will host its first Mandalory Day on Saturday.

Today’s Headlines

‘No predicting where it might happen next’: SAPD investigating string of convenience store robberies

San Antonio police are investigating a string of armed robberies that occurred at multiple convenience stores, including the pistol-whipping of a store clerk and gunfire directed to a newspaper delivery man.

30 adults, 25 children displaced after 2-alarm fire at SE Side apartment complex

More than 50 residents of a Southeast Side apartment complex have been displaced following a 2-alarm fire late Tuesday night, the San Antonio Fire Department said.

Flu map shows Texas ranks 2nd among states with high rates of influenza activity

Flu maps from Walgreens and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention show Texas ranks high among the states who have reported influenza-like illness.

