Rush Hour Rundown: This is what San Antonio Googled the most this year

What’s Trending

‘I hate the cops. But I really need someone to talk to:’ SAPD officer sits with man in trending photo

San Antonio Police Officer Josue Vallejo-Martinez sat down with a man who recently lost his younger brother in a shooting and a photo of the two is gaining traction on Twitter.

H-E-B creates new app with curbside pickup, coupon features

A new mobile shopping app launched by H-E-B will make curbside pickup and home delivery easier for shoppers.

This is what San Antonio Googled the most this year

Celebrities and entertainment were at the top of searches for people in San Antonio and Texas this year.

Today’s Headlines

10 undocumented immigrants found in cab of 18-wheeler in Selma, police say

Ten undocumented immigrants were discovered in the cab of an 18-wheeler in Selma Wednesday morning, Selma Police Cheif Dave Padula told KSAT.

Officer suspended after botched domestic violence call at strip club involving SAPD detective

A San Antonio police officer was suspended for six days after he mishandled a domestic violence call that involved a fellow detective.

New Braunfels man arrested on capital murder charge

A 22-year-old New Braunfels man has been charged with capital murder in connection with the shooting death of a 31-year-old man.

