GMSA: East Bexar County fire; slumber at sleep center; Spurs-Cavs preview

It’s Thursday! Have a wonderful day. And just remember, we’re one step closer to the weekend.

-Mark and Leslie

Here’s what’s on Good Morning San Antonio for Thursday, December 12:

Today’s Headlines

Sailor who killed two people at Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard from San Antonio, Navy says

The U.S. Navy confirmed the sailor who shot and killed two civilian Department of Defense employees at the Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard before taking his own life was a San Antonio native. The Navy has not yet revealed a motive in the shooting, and it’s still not clear whether Gabriel Antonio Romero and the victims knew each other.

DEA: Tens of thousands of fake Adderall pills seized from NW Side apartment complex

A federal search warrant resulted in the recovery of tens of thousands of fake Adderall pills and manufacturing equipment at a Northwest Side apartment complex, according to the Drug Enforcement Administration. DEA Assistant Special Agent in Charge Dante Sorianello said agents arrested Rose Rodriguez-Rabin, 51, a lecturer at UTSA. Brandon Simms was also arrested. The raid happened at the Ventura Ridge Apartments in the 5600 block of Presidio Parkway.

Study: Older San Antonio homes key for affordable housing

A study commissioned by the San Antonio Office of Historic Preservation and presented to the City Council found that older housing units are providing much of the city’s affordable housing, but they are also being lost “at a rapid pace.” The study, prepared by Donovan Rypkema at PlaceEconomics, found that 22 percent of the city’s housing units were built before 1960. At the heart of the study’s conclusion is a simple idea: when it comes to housing, older generally equals more affordable.

What’s Trending

UTSA announces free tuition for thousands of Texans

University of Texas at San Antonio officials will announce a new program Thursday that will provide a free college education for thousands of qualified Texans each year. The program is called UTSA Bold Promise. UTSA President Taylor Eighmy and other university officials have scheduled a 10 a.m. press conference to announce the details.

’While You Were Sleeping’: Watching others sleep keeps local woman up all night

On the third floor of a non-descript office building in the Medical Center, success is measured in “zzzs.” The goal is to enable clients to get a good night’s rest each and every night. The journey, though, begins with one night of slumber under the watchful eyes of Nicole Plascencia and others at the San Antonio Sleep Center.

Get a dozen Krispy Kreme doughnuts for $1 on Thursday

You can get a dozen original glazed doughnuts from Krispy Kreme for $1 Thursday with the purchase of any other dozen at regular price. It’s the “Day of the Dozens” promotion that falls on December 12 each year. There is a limit of two $1 boxes per customer.

Sign up: KSAT’s Spurs newsletter takes you to the locker room

Spurs fans, we've got a new way for you to get your Silver and Black fix during the 2019-20 season: a weekly newsletter made just for you. Sign up here.

Weather

What's the weather going to be like? Click here for more details and get the latest weather forecast from KSAT 12, Your Weather Authority: