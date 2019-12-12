KSAT Kids introduces Kangaroo Cam, teaches about fog, freezing rain

Hello, students, teachers and parents!

So guess what, we’ve decided to give ya’ll an early Christmas gift -- KSAT 12 is proud to announce that it has has once again teamed up with the San Antonio Zoo to introduce viewers to Omeo and Libby, two tree kangaroos -- via a new KANGAROO CAM! It’s a 24-hour a day livestream of their tree kangaroo habitat. Click below to start watching!

KSAT Kids for the month of December has some amazing content online. Our meteorologists have gone ice skating at the new Rotary Ice Rink at Travis Park, have gone across South Texas in search of local history, and even showed off their thermometer-making skills. We're also continuing to cover more and more students' accolades as they get sent in.

For those looking for activities, we've also got loads of fun Christmas content. And be on the look out for Max Massey's segment on how to eat healthy during the holidays!

Do you have an idea for a lesson or feedback? Email me with new content, lessons, story ideas or tips!

Weather 101: Why do clouds form at different heights of the atmosphere?

In this edition of “Just ask Justin”, Meteorologist Justin Horne answers Mia’s question, “Why do clouds form at different heights of the atmosphere?”

VIDEO: What is freezing rain? How does it form?

KSAT 12 Meteorologist Sarah Spivey explains what freezing rain is, how it forms and why we get it. To view the video, click above.

Weather 101: What is fog?

Sarah Spivey explains to kids what fog is and exactly how we get it. To play the video, click on the link above.

Throwback Thursday: University Health’s history dates back to 1917

Since 1917, the University Health System has stood as a beacon of the medical community across San Antonio and South Texas. The Robert B. Green Memorial Hospital was University Health’s first location. Here’s a look at University Health’s history and the building, which still stands today, and was named after a county judge and former state senator. “The first patient was admitted to the Robert B. Green on Feb. 2, 1917, so we’re in our 102nd year anniversary,” said Leni Kirkman, spokesperson for University Health System.

Unique Texas town names: How did Natalia get its name?

Meteorologist Justin Horne has long been searching for the meaning behind area town names. This time, he has discovered that several towns across South Texas were misspelled. One of those towns is Natalia. In this case, it was one vowel that changed everything. Passed by I-35, Natalia is older now, but its story is far from over. To view the video, click above.

A look back at the role a local engineer played in the Apollo 11 mission

When it comes to the Apollo 11 mission, you may not recognize the name Paul Penrod. But the San Antonio native and engineer at NASA was part of a group of thousands who worked tirelessly to get a man on the moon in 1969. To read his story and view the video, click on the link above.

Community gallery: Photos with Santa

Who doesn’t enjoy a good photo with Santa? We want to see your fun Santa pictures. We’d love to see some pictures with you and the big guy, either from this year or from previous years. Upload them into our community gallery, and we may use them on air.

Canyon High School freshman wins holiday card contest

A freshman art student at Canyon High School won a holiday card contest that is held yearly. Kate Albright was selected as the winner of the Education Service Center Region 20 competition. Her design was done using pencil, ink, watercolor and gold marker. The ESC Region 20 competition covers 88 school districts across 19 counties. Albright was told the news during class and received a gift card, a set of holiday cards, and a poster featuring her design.

Do you know a classroom or school that is doing amazing work and deserves to be featured in KSAT Kids? Nominate a student, teacher or school by emailing ksatkids@ksat.com.