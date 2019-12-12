Lunchtime Look: UTSA announces free tuition for thousands of Texans

What’s Trending

SAN ANTONIO – Meet real wolves at Texas wolf sanctuary

Did you know Texas has a wolf sanctuary where you can go and meet real wolves for only $10?

Netflix tweet goes viral after brand accounts post NSFW responses

Netflix has started an outrageous Twitter thread and it’s become clear a lot of the major companies and brands of America have no chill.

Get a dozen Krispy Kreme doughnuts for $1 on Thursday

You can get a dozen original glazed doughnuts from Krispy Kreme for $1 Thursday with the purchase of any other dozen at regular price.

UTSA announces free tuition for thousands of Texans

University of Texas at San Antonio officials announced a new program Thursday that will provide a free college education for thousands of qualified Texans each year.

Man found dead in ditch in San Antonio neighborhood, BCSO says

Bexar County Sheriff’s Office deputies are investigating a body found in a ditch in a Northeast Side neighborhood.

SAPD: Woman asked victim for ride, stole his car

A woman is accused of robbing a man of his car keys and later stealing the vehicle after asking him for a ride.

