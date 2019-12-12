Lunchtime Look: UTSA announces free tuition for thousands of Texans
Here’s what’s coming up on KSAT 12′s News at Noon
What’s Trending
SAN ANTONIO – Meet real wolves at Texas wolf sanctuary
Did you know Texas has a wolf sanctuary where you can go and meet real wolves for only $10?
Netflix tweet goes viral after brand accounts post NSFW responses
Netflix has started an outrageous Twitter thread and it’s become clear a lot of the major companies and brands of America have no chill.
Get a dozen Krispy Kreme doughnuts for $1 on Thursday
You can get a dozen original glazed doughnuts from Krispy Kreme for $1 Thursday with the purchase of any other dozen at regular price.
Today’s Headlines
UTSA announces free tuition for thousands of Texans
University of Texas at San Antonio officials announced a new program Thursday that will provide a free college education for thousands of qualified Texans each year.
Man found dead in ditch in San Antonio neighborhood, BCSO says
Bexar County Sheriff’s Office deputies are investigating a body found in a ditch in a Northeast Side neighborhood.
SAPD: Woman asked victim for ride, stole his car
A woman is accused of robbing a man of his car keys and later stealing the vehicle after asking him for a ride.
Sign up: KSAT’s Spurs newsletter takes you to the locker room
Spurs fans, we’ve got a new way for you to get your Silver and Black fix during the 2019-20 season: a weekly newsletter made just for you. Sign up here.
Weather
What's the weather looking like? Click below for more details and get the latest weather forecast from KSAT 12 -- Your Weather Authority:
- Click HERE for weather updates
- Download the KSAT Weather app for iPhone and Android
This is KSAT TV
Thinking about cutting the cord?
You can find KSAT on Roku, Amazon Firestick, Apple TV, Samsung TVs and more on KSAT TV.
Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.