Rush Hour Rundown: Instagram photos show picture-perfect winter wonderland at Travis Park ice rink

CHECK OUT TRAFFIC CONDITIONS

Step-by-step: How to update, get the most out of KSAT’s news app

The new KSAT Newsreader app is better than ever — a free, go-to destination for breaking news alerts, live KSAT 12 newscasts, sports, entertainment and more news for San Antonio and South Texas.

What’s Trending

Instagram photos show picture-perfect winter wonderland at Travis Park ice rink

A beautiful sight, Travis Park guests are happy every night walking in a San Antonio-style winter wonderland.

Video shows Texas man rescuing neighbor’s dog after its leash got stuck in elevator doors

A man saved his neighbor’s dog after its leash got caught in an elevator door on Monday and their apartment security cameras captured the rescue.

Get free ice cream sandwich at Baked Bear when you donate teddy bear

You can get free ice cream while also helping needy families this holiday season.

Today’s Headlines

Mistrial declared in trial of accused cheerleader killer

A judge declared a mistrial in the trial of a man accused of killing Trinity University cheerleader Cayley Mandadi Thursday after the jury could not reach a verdict.

The Travis County Jail averages fewer than 2 erroneous releases a year. Bexar County had 2 in 13 hours.

Jail inmates are being erroneously released at a far lesser rate in Travis County compared to Bexar County, a months-long investigation from the KSAT 12 Defenders found. Watch the entire report on the Nightbeat at 10 p.m.

Suspect in Texas police officer’s death arrested after 2-day manhunt

After hunting for more than two days across multiple counties, law enforcement officials took the suspect in the death of Nassau Bay police Sgt. Kaila Sullivan into custody, according to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office.

Sign up: KSAT’s Spurs newsletter takes you to the locker room

Spurs fans, we've got a new way for you to get your Silver and Black fix during the 2019-20 season: a weekly newsletter made just for you. Sign up here.

Weather

What’s the weather like for the rest of this week? Click below for more details and get the latest weather forecast from KSAT 12, Your Weather Authority:

This is KSAT TV

Thinking about cutting the cord?

You can find KSAT on Roku, Amazon Firestick, Apple TV, Samsung TVs and more on KSAT TV. CLICK FOR MORE INFO!