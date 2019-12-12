Rush Hour Rundown: Instagram photos show picture-perfect winter wonderland at Travis Park ice rink
A beautiful sight, Travis Park guests are happy every night walking in a San Antonio-style winter wonderland.
Video shows Texas man rescuing neighbor’s dog after its leash got stuck in elevator doors
A man saved his neighbor’s dog after its leash got caught in an elevator door on Monday and their apartment security cameras captured the rescue.
Get free ice cream sandwich at Baked Bear when you donate teddy bear
You can get free ice cream while also helping needy families this holiday season.
Mistrial declared in trial of accused cheerleader killer
A judge declared a mistrial in the trial of a man accused of killing Trinity University cheerleader Cayley Mandadi Thursday after the jury could not reach a verdict.
The Travis County Jail averages fewer than 2 erroneous releases a year. Bexar County had 2 in 13 hours.
Jail inmates are being erroneously released at a far lesser rate in Travis County compared to Bexar County, a months-long investigation from the KSAT 12 Defenders found. Watch the entire report on the Nightbeat at 10 p.m.
Suspect in Texas police officer’s death arrested after 2-day manhunt
After hunting for more than two days across multiple counties, law enforcement officials took the suspect in the death of Nassau Bay police Sgt. Kaila Sullivan into custody, according to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office.
