12 On Your Side: Ford pickup recall, ACA enrollment deadline, holiday gift guides

SAN ANTONIO – Fa-la-la-la-la, it’s Friday!

How's your holiday gift-gathering going?

I finally ventured out this week (weekend crowds are not my thing). But you know what? I came home with tired feet and nearly-empty hands, put on my cozy robe and filled my virtual carts. Online shopping is certainly convenient, although I do like to actually see and feel what I'm buying.

By now, those of you who celebrate Christmas have probably put the tree up. Mine’s artificial, though I do love a fresh flocked tree. Fresh trees smell so nice. Unfortunately, as they dry out, they become fire dangers. This week, we checked out a Christmas tree fire alarm. Let’s just say, you need to be careful to use safe lights and water that tree daily.

If you drive a pickup, and plenty of Texans do, here's a recall of note.

Ford announced a recall of more than 260,000 pickups. Seems the tailgates can open unexpectedly. The recall covers F-250, F-350 and F-450 trucks from the 2017 through 2019 model years. Dealers will fix the problem for free.

And, the clock is ticking on signing up for health insurance through the Affordable Care Act. The deadline for open enrollment is Sunday.

Enjoy your weekend!

Marilyn

