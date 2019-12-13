GMSA: Perp walk; fundraiser for BCSO deputy; Spurs lose to Cavs

Good morning Insiders!

Today’s Headlines

The Travis County Jail averages fewer than 2 erroneous releases a year. Bexar County had 2 in 13 hours.

Jail inmates are being erroneously released at a far lesser rate in Travis County compared to Bexar County, a months-long investigation from the KSAT 12 Defenders found. Records show that from 2009-2018, only 18 inmates were inadvertently released from the Travis County Jail. That total matches the number of inmates incorrectly released from the Bexar County Jail from the start of this year through late October, according to data provided by BCSO detailing the 16 incidents. During that same time frame of less than 10 months, the Travis County Jail only had three inadvertent releases.

Iconic SA philanthropist, former Spurs owner Charline McCombs dies at 91

Iconic San Antonio philanthropist and former Spurs owner Charline McCombs has died at the age of 91. “It’s a tremendous loss for our community and state. This is a spectacular woman,” said Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich, who made the announcement. Charline and B.J. “Red” McCombs were married in 1950. She was the matriarch of the McCombs family for decades and was known as a warm and outgoing person. Popovich said McCombs developed relationships with everyone she came into contact with, but one of her greatest joys in life was giving back to the community.

Fundraiser to be held Friday for BCSO SWAT deputy who lost 4-year-old son to rare disorder

The Deputy Sheriff’s Association of Bexar County will be holding a plate sale on Friday to help with medical and funeral expenses that a BCSO SWAT deputy and his family have been left with after the loss of their 4-year-old son. Lincoln Donato died on Dec. 7 after his battle with a rare digestive disorder. His father, Michael Donato, has been with the BCSO SWAT team for four years.

What’s Trending

DeRozan takes blame for Spurs overtime loss to lowly Cavs

The Spurs roller coaster season hit another dip with an overtime loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers on Thursday night at the AT&T Center. The Spurs failed to maintain a five-point lead with 20 seconds left in the fourth quarter and fell 117-109 to the Cavaliers. The loss drops San Antonio to 9-15. DeMar DeRozan had 21 points for San Antonio but missed a pair of free throws with 14 seconds remaining in regulation and the Spurs leading 103-100. DeRozan shouldered blame for the loss.

Stories that defined the decade in San Antonio

As 2019 comes to a close and 2020 is on the horizon, KSAT is taking a look back at some of the major stories that have occurred locally and a few at the national level.

Holiday spirit lives this weekend with 8 events around San Antonio

With less than two weeks until Christmas Day, holiday events are in full swing. From the Natural Bridge Caverns in New Braunfels to Market Square downtown, happenings involve tamales, coffee, family-friendly activities, booze and exploration. Here’s a list of some of this weekend’s biggest events.

