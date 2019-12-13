Lunchtime Look: Sheriff releases details about ex-deputy arrested for exposing self to teen girl

What’s Trending

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio resident claims $1 million prize in scratch off lottery game

The $200 Million Cash Explosion lottery scratch ticket game just paid off big-time for one lucky San Antonio resident.

San Antonio guinea pig rescue at capacity is holding adoption specials

A San Antonio guinea pig rescue is promoting two adoption packages in an effort to “clear the cages."

16 San Antonio tattoo shops offering $13 tattoos on Friday the 13th

It’s common practice for some tattoo shops to offer $13 tattoos in celebration of Friday the 13th and many San Antonio tattoo parlors are participating with discounted tattoo specials.

Ex-Edison HS teacher accused of targeting co-workers in pyramid scheme settles lawsuit with state

A former Edison High School teacher sued by the Texas Attorney General’s Office last year after several complaints accused her of organizing a pyramid scheme that targeted her co-workers has settled the case, according to Bexar County District Clerk’s Office records.

Weekend traffic warning: Avoid stretch of I-10 between Northwest SA and Boerne, TxDOT officials say

A major closure is scheduled for this weekend at the stretch of I-10 between Northwest SA and Boerne, traffic officials said Thursday.

Sheriff releases details about ex-deputy arrested for exposing self to teen girl

A former Bexar County Sheriff’s Office deputy was arrested after he allegedly exposed himself to a 15-year-old girl, Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar said Friday.

