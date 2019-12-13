Rush Hour Rundown: Supporters, protesters arrive for Joe Biden campaign rally in San Antonio

CHECK OUT TRAFFIC CONDITIONS

What’s Trending

Stories that defined the decade in San Antonio

As 2019 comes to a close and 2020 is on the horizon, KSAT is taking a look back at some of the major stories that have occurred locally and a few at the national level.

San Antonio resident claims $1 million prize in scratch off lottery game

The $200 Million Cash Explosion lottery scratch ticket game just paid off big-time for one lucky San Antonio resident.

Southwest Airlines adds flights to 8 cities out of San Antonio International Airport in 2020

Travelers flying out of the San Antonio International Airport will have more options starting in the summer.

Today’s Headlines

LIVE COVERAGE: Supporters, protesters arrive for Joe Biden campaign rally in San Antonio

Former vice president Joe Biden is making a campaign stop late Friday afternoon in San Antonio, which will be livestreamed on KSAT.com.

Ex-Edison HS teacher accused of targeting co-workers in pyramid scheme settles lawsuit with state

A former Edison High School teacher sued by the Texas Attorney General’s Office last year after several complaints accused her of organizing a pyramid scheme that targeted her co-workers has settled the case, according to Bexar County District Clerk’s Office records.

Sheriff releases details about ex-deputy arrested for exposing self to teen girl

A former Bexar County Sheriff’s Office deputy was arrested after he allegedly exposed himself to a 15-year-old girl, Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar said Friday.

