GMSA: Homeowner shoots man; deputy injured in crash; Cowboys beat Rams

What a great weekend! Good morning to you. Hope your weekend was superb too.

The KSAT Ugly Sweater Christmas Party was a big success. One of the star attractions was GMSA’s Officer Nick Soliz who rocked karaoke by singing ‘Shout!’ from the movie ‘Animal House.’ Let’s just say it was “energetic.” He was so fun to watch perform!

We hear Fiona from “SA Live” gave a show-stopping performance of her own. It was nice seeing the rest of our KSAT family, especially the folks we never get to see because of our super early shift. :)

We hope you have a good final full-week before Christmas!

- Mark & Leslie

Here’s what’s on Good Morning San Antonio for Monday, December 16:

Today’s Headlines

‘ My Prince Charming turned into a monster’: Local woman survives sex trafficking

For months, she was forced into the sex trade by one of the most dangerous traffickers in the state, if not the country. Karla Solomon barely survived months of torture and what is known as modern slavery. Now that she’s safe, she has dedicated her life to telling her devastating but important story in hopes of saving others from the terrors of sex trafficking.

Wounded Army veteran’s Purple Heart found, truck returned

A wounded warrior and his wife are ecstatic after learning San Antonio police found their 2019 F-150 truck and the sentimental items in it, like his Purple Heart and battlefield American flag. The theft happened Friday after Asia Davis, wife of Army Veteran Ryan Davis, was packing the pickup up to move into their new home at Fort Sam Houston while Ryan recovers from his IED accident that happened in Afghanistan in August.

Man wielding hammer threatens 7-Eleven clerk, demands cash, police say

A man wielding a hammer threatened a 7-Eleven clerk and demanded cash before being fought off late Sunday night, San Antonio police said. The incident occurred around 10:30 p.m. in 8900 block of Culebra Road, not far from Westover Hills Boulevard on the city’s far West Side.

What’s Trending

3 bodies discovered buried at the Alamo in Texas

Three bodies buried in a monk burial room and nave of the Alamo Church have been discovered, according to the Texas General Land Office and the Alamo Mission Archaeological Advisory Committee. The bodies appear to belong to a teenager or young adult, an infant and a large adult, according to a committee press release.

Boerne couple’s 100,000-lights display dances to ‘The Git Up'

The Hinojosa family is really into Christmas and has turned an annual tradition into a fun, family light display. Last year, the couple synced 100,000 lights to songs like “Baby Shark” and “Bidi Bidi Bom Bom.” This year you can do the two-step then cowboy boogie to “The Git Up” by Blanco Brown.

Cowboys render coin toss mix-up moot, throttle Rams 44-21

Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys turned “much ado about nothing” over the coin toss into “win and they’re in” next weekend. Prescott threw two touchdown passes after his confusing exchange with referee Walt Anderson made many think the Cowboys forced themselves to kick off to start both halves, and Ezekiel Elliott ran for two scores in a 44-21 victory over the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday.

