Lunchtime Look: Remains found in ditch in Northeast Side neighborhood identified

SAN ANTONIO – Downtown café ordered to go through reinspection after food not cooled properly

A well-known café downtown was ordered to go through a reinspection last month after several food items were not cooled properly.

Wounded Army veteran’s Purple Heart found, truck returned

A wounded warrior and his wife are ecstatic after learning San Antonio police found their 2019 F-150 truck and the sentimental items in it, like his Purple Heart and battlefield American flag.

’Pretty vicious’ 271 lb. boar caught in Northwest Side neighborhood

The Texas Parks and Wildlife Department estimates the population of feral hogs to be in excess of 1.5 million.

$5,000 reward offered for information regarding death of 20-year-old

Bexar County Sheriff’s Office homicide investigators are asking for the public’s help to identify the person, or people, responsible for the death of 20-year-old Meagan Gonzales.

‘My Prince Charming turned into a monster’: Local woman survives sex trafficking

For months, she was forced into the sex trade by one of the most dangerous traffickers in the state, if not the country.

Remains found in ditch in Northeast Side neighborhood identified

Human remains that were found in a ditch in a Northeast Side neighborhood last week have been identified as belonging to Ramon Mendez Jr., 29, according to the Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office.

