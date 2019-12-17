GMSA: Circle K robbery; ‘Rise of Skywalker’ premiere; Spurs fall to Rockets

Mornin’! Rise and shine...and bundle up. Brrrr, it’s cold this morning.

We’re one week away from Christmas Eve! I need to buy gift wrap. I’m sure Leslie is an expert gift-wrapper. Anything I wrap has creases and folds with the oddest ends you’ve ever seen. People are so polite when they realize their gifts were not wrapped by a toddler. ;)

OK, let’s get this day rolling. See you in a bit.

- Mark & Leslie

Here’s what’s on Good Morning San Antonio for Tuesday, December 17:

Today’s Headlines

Mother dies before seeing infant son’s accused killer stand trial

Juanita Villarreal’s daughter is carrying on her mom’s legacy and fight for justice for her infant son who died at just 4 months old. Villarreal is one of multiple local mothers who suspect their infant child was murdered. Prosecutors agree and plan to take Genene Jones to trial in January.

Documents: UTSA lecturer is a ‘large distributor of Adderall’ in SA, Austin

A lecturer who was suspended from the University of Texas at San Antonio last week is “believed to be a large distributor of Adderall” in San Antonio and Austin, according to newly released federal documents. Rose Rodriguez-Rabin, 51 and Brandon Sims, 25, were arrested on Dec. 11 after the Drug Enforcement Administration allegedly found tens of thousands of fake Adderall pills. The pills allegedly contained methamphetamine.

Somerset ISD takes down biblical religious display after complaint from American Humanist Association

A wall of the Somerset Early Childhood Elementary’s library is bare after district officials took down a religious display due to a complaint from the American Humanist Association. Maury Vasquez, the district’s public information officer, said the decision to take down the display came after officials consulted with their attorneys on the issue. Vasquez said the display has been up since the beginning of the school year and they never received a complaint about it.

What’s Trending

Search for an estimated $340 million in buried Texas treasure

You could find buried treasure in the Texas Hill Country -- an estimated $340 million worth. Texas is estimated to have $340 million in buried treasure, more than another other state in the U.S., according to TexasHillCountry.com. About 229 treasure sites are spread across the Lone Star State, and some are accessible to the public with permission from the landowners.

Rockets rally past Spurs for 109-107 victory

Russell Westbrook scored 31 points, James Harden had 28 and Houston set a franchise record by overcoming a 25-point deficit to beat the San Antonio Spurs 109-107 on Monday night. The Spurs managed just 35 points after setting a season high for first-half scoring. LaMarcus Aldridge led San Antonio with 19 points and 13 rebounds, and Bryn Forbes had 18 points.

Tributes, standing ovation at ‘Rise of Skywalker’ premiere

Audiences rose to their feet giving the latest “Star Wars” film a standing ovation after the credits rolled at the ending of the franchise’s third trilogy. Cheers often erupted with enthusiasm throughout while viewing “The Rise of Skywalker” on Monday night. After the screening, the film was met with a slew of positive reviews after director J.J. Abrams told the audience before the film played that he was “mostly terrified” to show the movie, which ran for nearly 2 ½ hours.

