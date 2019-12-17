Lunchtime Look: Graphic video shows fraternity members attack TSU student

What’s Trending

SAN ANTONIO – Video shows North Carolina school resource officer slamming and dragging 11-year-old boy

A North Carolina school resource officer seen on video slamming an 11-year-old boy to the ground has been fired, according to Lt. James Goolsby with the Vance County Sheriff’s Office.

Dress like a wizard on Harry Otter Day at San Antonio Zoo

It’s about to get a lot more magical at the San Antonio Zoo and not just because of the Starry Safari zoo lights.

Memorial service for SA philanthropist, former Spurs owner Charline McCombs to take place Tuesday

A memorial service will be held on Tuesday to honor the memory and legacy of Charline McCombs.

Today’s Headlines

Graphic video shows Pi Kappa Phi fraternity members attack Texas State University student

A Texas State University student is suing the local chapter of Pi Kappa Phi, the fraternity’s national chapter and at least three members of the fraternity following a brutal fight in San Marcos in October.

USAA names new CEO, will be company’s first non-military leader

The USAA Board of Directors voted to make Wayne Peacock, an employee of the company for 31 years, as the new CEO following the retirement of Stuart Parker.

SAPD: Woman hospitalized in 3-vehicle wreck on far Northwest Side

A local woman was taken to an area hospital following a three-vehicle crash late Monday night, San Antonio police said.

Weather

This is KSAT TV

