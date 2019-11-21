Fiat Chrysler is recalling nearly 700,000 SUVs to fix a problem that can cause the engine to stall or not start.

The recall covers certain 2011-2013 Jeep Grand Cherokees and Dodge Durangos.

The automaker says it knows of no crashes or injuries related to the electrical fault problem. Owners will be contacted to take their vehicles to the dealer for a free repair.

Check your pantry for Nabisco Cheese Nips. Mondelez International, the parent company, is recalling certain 11-ounce boxes because they could be contaminated with plastic bits from a food scraper.

The affected boxes have a “Best By” date of May 18,19 or 20 of 2020. Consumers are urged to throw them out.

Nearly 88,000 Bluetooth speakers are recalled after reports of the batteries bursting and causing property damage.

The recalled products are Ecoxgear EcoBoulder speakers sold at various retailers including Costco, Best Buy, The Home Depot, Academy Sports and Outdoors, and Amazon.

The model is GDI-EXBM900 series sold with various colored trims.

Owners are urged to stop using them and contact the company for a free replacement kit.

Kenmore microwave ovens sold at Sears, Sears Hometown and Outlet Stores are recalled because the exterior can get too hot, posing a burn danger.

The recall involves 1,000-watt countertop convection microwave ovens sold under the Kenmore Elite brand.

The model number is 204.77603610 with a serial number range from 17042700001 and 17042700684. They were sold from May 2017 through July 2018.

Owners can contact Sears by phone at 800-659-7026 or online at Sears.com and click on “Product Recalls.”