We're getting even closer to seeing long lines at the mall and the post office as shoppers rush to get their holiday gifts.

Even though sometimes we feel safe buying from a company we know, you can never be too careful with your personal and banking information when using the internet to shop.

The Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation is providing some tips to help protect you from online scams.

First, make sure the website you’re shopping on is legitimate. The FDIC says you should be careful with websites and apps that ask for suspicious permissions, such as granting access to your contacts, text messages, stored passwords or your credit card information.

Poor grammar and misspelled words in an app or website’s descriptions are also red flags.

Avoid making payments on websites that are not secure. Make sure “https” is at the beginning of a retailer website’s URL. A lock symbol next to the URL means the site has a protected network connection.

The FDIC says you should avoid using public wireless networks, which may not offer the same security as a private home network connection, as this could expose your information to scammers.

Lastly, the FDIC says you should avoid clicking on links from unsolicited emails or messages from unfamiliar sources. Some links may download malicious software on your device, which could steal your personal information.

You should also be skeptical of email attachments described as coupons or rebates.

Remember: If an offer is too good to be true, it probably is.

