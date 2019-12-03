America could face french fry shortage

The country could be facing a french fry shortage. At the very least, fries are about to get more expensive.

According to a Bloomberg report, cold and wet weather damaged crops of key potato producers in the U.S. and Canada.

McDonald’s is testing out a fried chicken sandwich in two cities

“French fry demand has just been outstanding lately, and so supplies can’t meet the demand,” Travis Blacker, industry-relations director with the Idaho Potato Commission, said in a phone interview with Bloomberg.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture forecasts domestic output will drop 6.1% this year to the lowest since 2010,

Krispy Kreme introduces new holiday doughnuts