Cutting through streaming TV video confusion

SAN ANTONIO – Streaming video services like Netflix and Hulu are all the rage, especially with cord cutters. But, If you’re have a hard time switching from cable, you’re not alone.

“For most consumers, I think it’s a little overwhelming, and it’s not as easy it is used to be,” said Consumer Reports’ Tech Editor Jim Willcox.

It’s confusing because the world of streaming is rapidly changing. In addition to older favorites like Netflix, consumers have new services like Disney Plus to consider.

Some services are designed to replicate cable, but there are other services focused on original content.

Want to stop companies from selling your data? Contact your state lawmakers

And, it used to be that cutting cable for streaming would save you a lot of money. That’s not always the case. Not only do consumers have to consider the cost of streaming subscriptions, there’s the cost and speed of the internet.

“You have to consider the cost of a decent broadband connection,” Willcox said. "You’re streaming now. So, if you have a family or four or five streaming, you need a pretty robust broadband for that to really work."

What’s a confused consumer to do?

Are sugar substitutes hiding in your kids’ foods?

Willcox suggests sitting down with the family and making a list of all of the shows you can’t live without. Then, research to see which service or services offer them at the lowest price.

Websites such as reelgood.com and suppose.tv can help.

And, remember, you can get your local channels for free with the cost of an antenna.