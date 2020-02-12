Choice Career Fairs holding job fair Thursday
Event to be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Norris Conference Center
SAN ANTONIO – Choice Career Fairs is holding a career fair to give job seekers the opportunity to connect with local employers.
The career fair will be held Thursday, Feb. 13 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Norris Conference Center, located at 618 NW Loop 410 suite 207.
Some of the employers attending this event include Alert 360, the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office, IBC Bank and Toy Factory, LLC.
Jobs will be available in banking, customer services, law enforcement and sales.
POSITIONS AVAILABLE AT THIS CAREER FAIR INCLUDE:
- Accounting and/or HR Positions
- Accounting and/or HR Positions
- Accounts Payable Clerk
- Administrative Assistants
- Administrative/Professional
- ADVERTISING: AArrow Sign Spinners
- ADVERTISING: Sales Representatives
- Assembly/Packers
- AUTOMOTIVE: Sales
- AUTOMOTIVE: Technicians
- BANKING: Administration
- BANKING: I.T.
- BANKING: Retail Banking
- Call Center/Customer Service
- Coffee Roaster / Grinder
- Customer Sales Representative
- Customer Service Call Center Consultant
- Customer Service Representatives
- Data Entry Clerks / Data Analyst
- EDUCATION: Admissions
- EDUCATION: Asst. Teachers
- EDUCATION: Experienced Aides
- EDUCATION: Experienced Teachers
- EDUCATION: Financial Aid
- EDUCATION: Recruiting Students
- Financial Advisors
- FOOD SERVICE: Area Manager
- FOOD SERVICE: RGM - Manager
- FOOD SERVICE: Shift Manager
- HOME CARE: Caregivers
- HOME SECURITY: Outside Sales Representative
- Industrial Manufacturing
- Insurance Agents
- Insurance Financial Advisor
- Insurance Services Rep - Personal Lines
- LAW ENFORCEMENT: Detention Cadet
- LAW ENFORCEMENT: Dispatcher
- LAW ENFORCEMENT: Law Enforcement Patrol Deputy
- Licensed Insurance Agent
- Loaders/Unloaders
- Machine Operators
- Maintenance Technicians/Porters
- MANUFACTURING/DISTRIBUTION: Accounting Administrative Support
- MANUFACTURING/DISTRIBUTION: Administrative Support for Sales Staff
- MANUFACTURING/DISTRIBUTION: Customer Service Support
- Material Handlers
- OIL/NATURAL GAS: Brokers
- Order Clerks
- Payroll Assistant
- POOL SERVICE: Pool Maintenance Tech
- Production Leads/Supervisors
- Production Workers
- Quality Control / Inspectors
- Receptionist
- Sales Sales Manager
- Sales Representatives
- TREATMENT CENTER: Claims Support
- TREATMENT CENTER: Internships
- TREATMENT CENTER: Patient Scheduling Specialist
- Utility Workers/Sanitation
- Warehouse/Forklift Drivers
Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.