Choice Career Fairs holding job fair Thursday

SAN ANTONIO – Choice Career Fairs is holding a career fair to give job seekers the opportunity to connect with local employers.

The career fair will be held Thursday, Feb. 13 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Norris Conference Center, located at 618 NW Loop 410 suite 207.

Some of the employers attending this event include Alert 360, the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office, IBC Bank and Toy Factory, LLC.

Jobs will be available in banking, customer services, law enforcement and sales.

POSITIONS AVAILABLE AT THIS CAREER FAIR INCLUDE: