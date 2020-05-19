Costco no longer limiting shoppers per membership

SAN ANTONIO – Costco has lifted a temporary policy in most of its stores that allowed only two shoppers per memberships to enter a warehouse at the same time.

Store officials put the limits in place in early April to help with social distancing efforts.

The limitation has been eliminated, except in Kentucky and Puerto Rico where only one person per membership is allowed entrance.

On May 4, Costco warehouses and gas stations returned to normal operating hours in Texas.

The stores and pharmacies will open an hour early (9 a.m.) on weekdays to allow for members ages 60 and older and people with disabilities to shop. No guests are allowed and the food court will remain closed during this hour.

Costco is also giving priority access to healthcare workers and first responders who will be allowed to move to the front of any line to enter the warehouse.

Warehouses are requiring members and guests to wear a face covering that covers their mouth and nose at all times while in the store, except for children under the age of two or members with medical conditions that prohibit them from wearing one.

Stores are limiting purchases on beef, pork and poultry to three items per member and are not accepting returns on the following items:

Toilet paper

Bottled water

Sanitizing wipes

Paper towels

Rice

Disinfecting spray

Costco is limiting its food courts to takeout orders only and has reduced service in some departments at some stores.

Find a Costco warehouse near you.