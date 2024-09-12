Prepare for the unexpected: September is Family Preparedness Month

September is Family Preparedness Month, encouraging families nationwide to plan for the unexpected. Being prepared can make all the difference, whether it’s a natural disaster, financial loss or a sudden medical diagnosis. Here are some basic plans to help you and your loved ones stay ready for anything.

Prepare for natural disasters

Natural disasters can strike at any time, and that’s why being prepared is crucial. One of the first steps is to create an emergency kit.

Stock up on essentials like water, non-perishable food, flashlights, batteries and a first aid kit. It’s also essential to include any necessary medications and important documents in your emergency kit or go bag.

Additionally, developing a family communication plan is vital. Make sure everyone knows how to contact each other during an emergency.

Depending on your region, research off-grid communications options such as satellite phones. Designate a meeting place with backup options in case evacuation is necessary.

Understanding your local risks is also key. Knowing the specific natural disasters that could affect your areas, such as hurricanes on the coast, tornadoes in the Midwest or earthquakes on the West Coast, can help you prepare effectively.

Familiarize yourself with local evacuation routes and shelter locations. Staying informed is equally important.

Follow weather alerts and emergency notifications. Buy a battery-powered radio and keep emergency candles on hand in case of power outages.

“Preparation is key,” says Misty Spottier of Insurance Claim Academy, a licensed public insurance claims adjuster who has handled thousands of insurance claims from unexpected events. Spottier suggests that families should stock up on essentials like food, water, cash, medicine and hygiene items to survive for at least two weeks. “Have evacuation plans for disasters likely in your area. Review and practice these plans regularly.”

Protect your family’s future from financial loss

A sudden financial setback can be devastating, but there are steps you can take to safeguard your family’s well-being. Building an emergency fund is one of the critical steps in financial self-sufficiency.

Aim to save three to six months’ worth of living expenses, which can serve as a lifeline in case of job loss, unexpected medical bills or other financial emergencies. Reviewing your insurance policies is another essential step. Ensure you have adequate health, home and auto insurance and consider life insurance if you don’t already have it.

Creating a budget is a practical way to track your income and expenses, helping you identify areas where you can cut back. Prioritizing saving and paying off high-interest debt should be on your list.

It’s also wise to prepare critical financial documents like bank statements, tax returns and insurance policies. Make digital copies or organize these documents and keep copies in a secure, accessible place.

Plan for health emergencies and unexpected medical diagnoses

Unexpected medical issues can be overwhelming, but with some preparation, you can navigate them more smoothly. Start by knowing your medical history.

Record your family’s medical history, including allergies, medications and chronic conditions, and share this information with your healthcare provider. Creating a healthcare plan is also essential and something to do sooner rather than later. “No one expects the unexpected, so preparing now brings peace of mind,” says Spottier.

Discuss with your family how you will handle medical emergencies. Know the location and route to the nearest hospital. Make a list of emergency contacts and ensure all the adults in your household have it.

Another step in preparedness involves reviewing your health insurance. Understand what your health insurance covers and identify any gaps in coverage, ensuring your plan includes emergency care provisions.

Additionally, prepare a medical kit tailored to your family’s needs. In addition to your regular first aid kit, include items specific to your family, such as prescription medications, inhalers or an EpiPen.

Use cybersecurity to protect your digital life

In today’s digital age, being prepared also means protecting your online presence. One of the simplest yet most effective steps is using strong passwords.

Ensure that all family members use strong, unique passwords for their online accounts, and consider using a password manager to keep track of them. Enabling two-factor authentication wherever possible adds an extra layer of security to your online accounts.

Education is vital when it comes to cybersecurity. Teach your family about the dangers of phishing scams and malware and how to recognize suspicious emails or websites.

Regularly backing up important files and photos is also critical in safeguarding your digital life. You can use an external hard drive or a trusted cloud storage service to create copies of significant documents.

Secure your living space

Your home should be a haven, and there are home safety steps you can take to ensure it stays that way. Installing smoke and carbon monoxide detectors is a fundamental safety measure.

Regularly check that these detectors are functioning and have fresh batteries, replacing them as the manufacturer recommends. Having a clear and practiced evacuation plan is also crucial. Ensure all family members know the safest routes out of the house in case of fire or other emergencies.

Secure your home further with sturdy locks on doors and windows, and consider installing a home security system or cameras. Doing so can provide additional peace of mind.

Regularly practice fire drills and emergency evacuations with your family. This can better prepare them and save critical time in a real emergency.

Keep preparedness simple

Planning for the unexpected isn’t complicated. Yet, as Spottier says, it requires making it a habit and a priority. “The time you invest now will pay off if disaster strikes,” she says.

“Families should stock up on emergency essentials like food, water, cash, medicine and hygiene items to survive for at least two weeks. Have evacuation plans for disasters likely in your area. Review and practice these plans regularly,” Spottier adds further.

By taking these simple steps, you’ll help ensure your family is prepared for whatever comes your way. For more information and resources on staying safe and ready, visit your state and regional websites or consult with local authorities in your area.

Sarita Harbour is a long-time business and personal finance writer. She created An Off Grid Life to help readers everywhere become more prepared and self reliant.