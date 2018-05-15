Brooks Academies School District hosting job fair

SAN ANTONIO - Brooks Academies School District is hosting a job fair to hire teachers and support positions.

The job fair will take place on June 2 at Brooks Collegiate Academy, 4802 Vance Jackson Road, from 9 a.m. to noon. Candidates are asked to bring a copy of their resume and be prepared to interview that afternoon, between 1 p.m. and 4 p.m.

The district is looking for teachers and support staff, including clerical and maintenance.

You can get more information by clicking here.

