Jobs

Choice Career Fairs holding job fair on Wednesday

Event to be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Norris Conference Center

By Ben Spicer - Web Producer

SAN ANTONIO - Choice Career Fairs is holding a career fair to give job seekers the opportunity to connect with local employers.

The Career fair will be held Wednesday, Dec. 5 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Norris Conference Center, located at 618 NW Loop 410 suite 207.

More News Headlines

Some of the employers attending this event include: Alorica, Endeavors Smart Social Services, IBC Bank and New York Life.

Jobs will be available in automotive, banking, customer service and sales.

POSITIONS AVAILABLE AT THIS CAREER FAIR INCLUDE:

  • Accounts Payable Clerk
  • Administrative Assistants
  • ADVERTISING: AArrow Sign Spinners
  • Assembly/Packers
  • BANKING: Developer
  • BANKING: Staff Auditor
  • BANKING: Systems Engineer
  • Coffee Roaster / Grinder
  • Customer Service Representatives
  • Data Entry Clerks / Data Analyst
  • EDUCATION: Admissions Reps
  • EDUCATION: Allied Health/Trade Instructors
  • EDUCATION: Instructors
  • EDUCATION: Operators
  • Loaders/Unloaders
  • Machine Operators
  • Maintenance Technicians/Porters
  • Material Handlers
  • MOBILE/CELLULAR: Sales Representatives
  • Payroll Assistant
  • Production Leads/Supervisors
  • Production Workers
  • Purchase Order Clerks
  • Quality Control / Inspectors
  • Receptionist
  • Sales
  • Sales Representatives
  • SOCIAL SERVICES: Direct Care Staff
  • SOCIAL SERVICES: Representative
  • TELECOMMUNICATIONS: Outside Sales Representative
  • Utility Workers/Sanitation
  • Warehouse/Forklift Drivers

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.