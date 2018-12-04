Choice Career Fairs holding job fair on Wednesday

SAN ANTONIO - Choice Career Fairs is holding a career fair to give job seekers the opportunity to connect with local employers.

The Career fair will be held Wednesday, Dec. 5 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Norris Conference Center, located at 618 NW Loop 410 suite 207.

Some of the employers attending this event include: Alorica, Endeavors Smart Social Services, IBC Bank and New York Life.

Jobs will be available in automotive, banking, customer service and sales.

POSITIONS AVAILABLE AT THIS CAREER FAIR INCLUDE:

Accounts Payable Clerk

Administrative Assistants

ADVERTISING: AArrow Sign Spinners

Assembly/Packers

BANKING: Developer

BANKING: Staff Auditor

BANKING: Systems Engineer

Coffee Roaster / Grinder

Customer Service Representatives

Data Entry Clerks / Data Analyst

EDUCATION: Admissions Reps

EDUCATION: Allied Health/Trade Instructors

EDUCATION: Instructors

EDUCATION: Operators

Loaders/Unloaders

Machine Operators

Maintenance Technicians/Porters

Material Handlers

MOBILE/CELLULAR: Sales Representatives

Payroll Assistant

Production Leads/Supervisors

Production Workers

Purchase Order Clerks

Quality Control / Inspectors

Receptionist

Sales

Sales Representatives

SOCIAL SERVICES: Direct Care Staff

SOCIAL SERVICES: Representative

TELECOMMUNICATIONS: Outside Sales Representative

Utility Workers/Sanitation

Warehouse/Forklift Drivers

