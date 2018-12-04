Choice Career Fairs holding job fair on Wednesday

SAN ANTONIO - Choice Career Fairs is holding a career fair to give job seekers the opportunity to connect with local employers.
The Career fair will be held Wednesday, Dec. 5 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Norris Conference Center, located at 618 NW Loop 410 suite 207.
Some of the employers attending this event include: Alorica, Endeavors Smart Social Services, IBC Bank and New York Life.
Jobs will be available in automotive, banking, customer service and sales.
POSITIONS AVAILABLE AT THIS CAREER FAIR INCLUDE:
- Accounts Payable Clerk
- Administrative Assistants
- ADVERTISING: AArrow Sign Spinners
- Assembly/Packers
- BANKING: Developer
- BANKING: Staff Auditor
- BANKING: Systems Engineer
- Coffee Roaster / Grinder
- Customer Service Representatives
- Data Entry Clerks / Data Analyst
- EDUCATION: Admissions Reps
- EDUCATION: Allied Health/Trade Instructors
- EDUCATION: Instructors
- EDUCATION: Operators
- Loaders/Unloaders
- Machine Operators
- Maintenance Technicians/Porters
- Material Handlers
- MOBILE/CELLULAR: Sales Representatives
- Payroll Assistant
- Production Leads/Supervisors
- Production Workers
- Purchase Order Clerks
- Quality Control / Inspectors
- Receptionist
- Sales
- Sales Representatives
- SOCIAL SERVICES: Direct Care Staff
- SOCIAL SERVICES: Representative
- TELECOMMUNICATIONS: Outside Sales Representative
- Utility Workers/Sanitation
- Warehouse/Forklift Drivers
