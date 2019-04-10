Choice Career Fairs holding job fair on Thursday

SAN ANTONIO - Choice Career Fairs is holding a career fair to give job seekers the opportunity to connect with local employers.
The Career fair will be held Thursday, April 11 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Norris Conference Center, located at 618 NW Loop 410 suite 207.
Some of the employers attending this event include: Cavender Auto Family, Charter/Spectrum, IBC Bank and Synexus.
Jobs will be available in automotive, banking, customer Services and sales.
POSITIONS AVAILABLE AT THIS CAREER FAIR INCLUDE:
- Accounting and/or HR Positions
- Accounts Payable Clerk
- Administrative Assistants
- ADVERTISING: AArrow Sign Spinners
- Assembly/Packers
- AUTOMOTIVE: Sales
- AUTOMOTIVE: Service Advisor
- AUTOMOTIVE: Technician
- BANKING: Bilingual Member Service Representative
- BANKING: Business Administration
- BANKING: Cross Platform Senior Developer
- BANKING: IT Engineer
- BANKING: Licensed Member Advocate Specialistn- Investment Center
- BANKING: Project Management
- Call Center/Customer Service
- Coffee Roaster / Grinder
- Customer Service Representatives
- Data Entry Clerks / Data Analyst
- EDUCATION: Asst. Teachers
- EDUCATION: Lead Teachers
- EDUCATION: Teachers
- HOME CARE: Lead Caregiver
- HOME CARE: Personal Care Attendant (PCA)
- HOME CARE: Student Employee (Paid Internship)
- HOME SECURITY: Residential Sales Representative
- Loaders/Unloaders
- Lyft Driver
- Machine Operators
- Maintenance Technicians/Porters
- Material Handlers
- MILITARY: Law Enforcement
- MILITARY: Logistics
- MILITARY: Medical Specialist
- MOBILE/CELLULAR: Sales Representatives
- NEWSPAPER/CIRCULATION: Account Managers
- NEWSPAPER/CIRCULATION: Sales Managers
- NEWSPAPER/CIRCULATION: Sales Reps
- Payroll Assistant
- Production Leads/Supervisors
- Production Workers
- Purchase Order Clerks
- Quality Control / Inspectors
- Receptionist
- Research Study Recruitment
- Sales Representatives
- TELECOMMUNICATION: Outside Sales Representatives
- Utility Workers/Sanitation
- Warehouse/Forklift Drivers
