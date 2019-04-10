Choice Career Fairs holding job fair on Thursday

SAN ANTONIO - Choice Career Fairs is holding a career fair to give job seekers the opportunity to connect with local employers.

The Career fair will be held Thursday, April 11 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Norris Conference Center, located at 618 NW Loop 410 suite 207.

Some of the employers attending this event include: Cavender Auto Family, Charter/Spectrum, IBC Bank and Synexus.

Jobs will be available in automotive, banking, customer Services and sales.

POSITIONS AVAILABLE AT THIS CAREER FAIR INCLUDE:

Accounting and/or HR Positions

Accounts Payable Clerk

Administrative Assistants

ADVERTISING: AArrow Sign Spinners

Assembly/Packers

AUTOMOTIVE: Sales

AUTOMOTIVE: Service Advisor

AUTOMOTIVE: Technician

BANKING: Bilingual Member Service Representative

BANKING: Business Administration

BANKING: Cross Platform Senior Developer

BANKING: IT Engineer

BANKING: Licensed Member Advocate Specialistn- Investment Center

BANKING: Project Management

Call Center/Customer Service

Coffee Roaster / Grinder

Customer Service Representatives

Data Entry Clerks / Data Analyst

EDUCATION: Asst. Teachers

EDUCATION: Lead Teachers

EDUCATION: Teachers

HOME CARE: Lead Caregiver

HOME CARE: Personal Care Attendant (PCA)

HOME CARE: Student Employee (Paid Internship)

HOME SECURITY: Residential Sales Representative

Loaders/Unloaders

Lyft Driver

Machine Operators

Maintenance Technicians/Porters

Material Handlers

MILITARY: Law Enforcement

MILITARY: Logistics

MILITARY: Medical Specialist

MOBILE/CELLULAR: Sales Representatives

NEWSPAPER/CIRCULATION: Account Managers

NEWSPAPER/CIRCULATION: Sales Managers

NEWSPAPER/CIRCULATION: Sales Reps

Payroll Assistant

Production Leads/Supervisors

Production Workers

Purchase Order Clerks

Quality Control / Inspectors

Receptionist

Research Study Recruitment

Sales Representatives

TELECOMMUNICATION: Outside Sales Representatives

Utility Workers/Sanitation

Warehouse/Forklift Drivers

