Choice Career Fairs holding job fair on Thursday

Event to be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Norris Conference Center

By Ben Spicer - Web Producer

SAN ANTONIO - Choice Career Fairs is holding a career fair to give job seekers the opportunity to connect with local employers.

The Career fair will be held Thursday, April 11 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Norris Conference Center, located at 618 NW Loop 410 suite 207.

Some of the employers attending this event include: Cavender Auto Family, Charter/Spectrum, IBC Bank and Synexus.

Jobs will be available in automotive, banking, customer Services and sales.

POSITIONS AVAILABLE AT THIS CAREER FAIR INCLUDE:

  • Accounting and/or HR Positions
  • Accounts Payable Clerk
  • Administrative Assistants
  • ADVERTISING: AArrow Sign Spinners
  • Assembly/Packers
  • AUTOMOTIVE: Sales
  • AUTOMOTIVE: Service Advisor
  • AUTOMOTIVE: Technician
  • BANKING: Bilingual Member Service Representative
  • BANKING: Business Administration
  • BANKING: Cross Platform Senior Developer
  • BANKING: IT Engineer
  • BANKING: Licensed Member Advocate Specialistn- Investment Center
  • BANKING: Project Management
  • Call Center/Customer Service
  • Coffee Roaster / Grinder
  • Customer Service Representatives
  • Data Entry Clerks / Data Analyst
  • EDUCATION: Asst. Teachers
  • EDUCATION: Lead Teachers
  • EDUCATION: Teachers
  • HOME CARE: Lead Caregiver
  • HOME CARE: Personal Care Attendant (PCA)
  • HOME CARE: Student Employee (Paid Internship)
  • HOME SECURITY: Residential Sales Representative
  • Loaders/Unloaders
  • Lyft Driver
  • Machine Operators
  • Maintenance Technicians/Porters
  • Material Handlers
  • MILITARY: Law Enforcement
  • MILITARY: Logistics
  • MILITARY: Medical Specialist
  • MOBILE/CELLULAR: Sales Representatives
  • NEWSPAPER/CIRCULATION: Account Managers
  • NEWSPAPER/CIRCULATION: Sales Managers
  • NEWSPAPER/CIRCULATION: Sales Reps
  • Payroll Assistant
  • Production Leads/Supervisors
  • Production Workers
  • Purchase Order Clerks
  • Quality Control / Inspectors
  • Receptionist
  • Research Study Recruitment
  • Sales Representatives
  • TELECOMMUNICATION: Outside Sales Representatives
  • Utility Workers/Sanitation
  • Warehouse/Forklift Drivers

