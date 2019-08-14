Choice Career Fairs holding job fair Thursday

SAN ANTONIO - Choice Career Fairs is holding a career fair to give job seekers the opportunity to connect with local employers.

The Career fair will be held Thursday, Aug. 15 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Norris Conference Center, located at 618 NW Loop 410 suite 207.

Some of the employers attending this event include the Bexar County Sheriff's Office, IBC Bank and PPG Paints.

Jobs will be available in banking, customer Services, law enforcement and sales.

POSITIONS AVAILABLE AT THIS CAREER FAIR INCLUDE:

Accounting and/or HR Positions

Accounts Payable Clerk

Administrative Assistants

ADVERTISING: AArrow Sign Spinners

Assembly/Packers

AUTOMOTIVE: Mechanics

AUTOMOTIVE: Sales Consultants

AUTOMOTIVE: Service Writers

BANKING: Business Administration

BANKING: IT Engineer

BANKING: Project Management

Bilingual Sales Agents

Call Center/Customer Service

Coffee Roaster / Grinder

Customer Service Representatives

Data Entry Clerks / Data Analyst

FACILITY MANAGEMENT: Custodian

FACILITY MANAGEMENT: Lead Custodian

FACILITY MANAGEMENT: Supervisor

Financial Advisors

FOOD SERVICE: Asst. General Manager

FOOD SERVICE: Restaurant General Manager

FOOD SERVICE: Shift Leader

Insurance Agent (Licensed)

Insurance Sales Manager

LAW ENFORCEMENT: Detention Cadet (Deputy Sheriff)

Loaders/Unloaders

Machine Operators

Maintenance Technicians/Porters

Material Handlers

NEWSPAPER/CIRCULATION: Account Managers

NEWSPAPER/CIRCULATION: Sales Managers

NEWSPAPER/CIRCULATION: Sales Reps

PAINT STORE: Delivery Driver

PAINT STORE: Inside Sales Associate

PAINT STORE: Inside Sales Associate - Part-Tim

Payroll Assistant

Production Leads/Supervisors

Production Workers

Property & Casualty Licensed Agents

Purchase Order Clerks

Quality Control / Inspectors

Receptionist

Research Study Recruitment

Sales

Sales Representatives

Utility Workers/Sanitation

Warehouse/Forklift Drivers

WINDOWS/DOORS: Event Specialist

WINDOWS/DOORS: Promoter

WINDOWS/DOORS: Retail Promoter

