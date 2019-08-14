Choice Career Fairs holding job fair Thursday

SAN ANTONIO - Choice Career Fairs is holding a career fair to give job seekers the opportunity to connect with local employers.
The Career fair will be held Thursday, Aug. 15 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Norris Conference Center, located at 618 NW Loop 410 suite 207.
Some of the employers attending this event include the Bexar County Sheriff's Office, IBC Bank and PPG Paints.
Jobs will be available in banking, customer Services, law enforcement and sales.
POSITIONS AVAILABLE AT THIS CAREER FAIR INCLUDE:
- Accounting and/or HR Positions
- Accounts Payable Clerk
- Administrative Assistants
- ADVERTISING: AArrow Sign Spinners
- Assembly/Packers
- AUTOMOTIVE: Mechanics
- AUTOMOTIVE: Sales Consultants
- AUTOMOTIVE: Service Writers
- BANKING: Business Administration
- BANKING: IT Engineer
- BANKING: Project Management
- Bilingual Sales Agents
- Call Center/Customer Service
- Coffee Roaster / Grinder
- Customer Service Representatives
- Data Entry Clerks / Data Analyst
- FACILITY MANAGEMENT: Custodian
- FACILITY MANAGEMENT: Lead Custodian
- FACILITY MANAGEMENT: Supervisor
- Financial Advisors
- FOOD SERVICE: Asst. General Manager
- FOOD SERVICE: Restaurant General Manager
- FOOD SERVICE: Shift Leader
- Insurance Agent (Licensed)
- Insurance Sales Manager
- LAW ENFORCEMENT: Detention Cadet (Deputy Sheriff)
- Loaders/Unloaders
- Machine Operators
- Maintenance Technicians/Porters
- Material Handlers
- NEWSPAPER/CIRCULATION: Account Managers
- NEWSPAPER/CIRCULATION: Sales Managers
- NEWSPAPER/CIRCULATION: Sales Reps
- PAINT STORE: Delivery Driver
- PAINT STORE: Inside Sales Associate
- PAINT STORE: Inside Sales Associate - Part-Tim
- Payroll Assistant
- Production Leads/Supervisors
- Production Workers
- Property & Casualty Licensed Agents
- Purchase Order Clerks
- Quality Control / Inspectors
- Receptionist
- Research Study Recruitment
- Sales
- Sales Representatives
- Utility Workers/Sanitation
- Warehouse/Forklift Drivers
- WINDOWS/DOORS: Event Specialist
- WINDOWS/DOORS: Promoter
- WINDOWS/DOORS: Retail Promoter
Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.