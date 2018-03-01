Goodwill San Antonio holding career fair on Thursday

SAN ANTONIO - Goodwill San Antonio is hosting a free career fair on Thursday to connect job seekers with local employers seeking to fill hundreds of full and part-time positions.

The event will take place from 10 a.m. to noon at the Tripoint Event Center, located in the 3200 block of N. St. Mary’s Street.

Job seekers will be able to meet with employers hiring for the following positions:

Asset Protection Specialists

Building and Ground Maintenance Associates

Bilingual Call Center Representatives

Customer Service Representatives

Food Service Associates

Retail Management

And many more

Employers will include CST/Circle K Brands, Frontier Enterprises, JP Morgan Chase, Marriott International, Toyota Motor Group, United Healthcare, Visionworks, Volt, West Corporation, along with others.

Positions may pay up to $18 an hour depending on the position and candidate qualifications.

The press release said several of the employers will hire on the spot. As a result, job seekers are encouraged to prepare for on-site interviews by dressing professionally and having their resume and photo identification available.

Veterans and individuals with disabilities are encouraged to attend.

