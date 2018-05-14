Judson hiring teachers, counselors, librarians, nurses at job fair

Judson Independent School District is looking to hire teachers, librarians, nurses and counselors at a job fair Saturday.

The job fair will be held at Veterans Memorial High School at 7618 Evans Road from 9 a.m. to noon.

Applicants should bring a copy of their resume and be prepared to interview.

There are about 40 open teacher positions available within JISD.

You can see the open positions and apply online here.

