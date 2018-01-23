Six Flags Fiesta Texas to fill over 500 positions at annual job fair

SAN ANTONIO - Six Flags Fiesta Texas is ready to fill more than 500 positions at its annual job fair this weekend.

The job fair will be held from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at the Fiesta Texas Employment Center.

The theme park will be hiring for all departments, from admissions to maintenance to park services.

One of the perks of working at the park is free admission.

Applicants must be 15 years old and should apply ahead of time at Sixflagsjobs.com. Interviews are by appointment only.

