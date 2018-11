SAN ANTONIO - If you're a CDL driver or heavy equipment operator looking for a job, the city is hiring for the Solid Waste Management Department.

The department will be hosting a job fair from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday at the Southwest Service Center on West Commerce Street.

If you attend the job fair, you can learn more about employment with the city, network with hiring managers and tour the facility.

