SWBC holding career fair to fill more than 100 positions

SAN ANTONIO - Southwest Business Corporation is looking to fill more than 100 full-time and part-time positions.

The company will be hosting a career fair Wednesday at the Hilton Hotel near the airport.

Some of the positions available are for customer service representatives, insurance processors and payment reminder services representatives.

If you're interested in attending the event, fill out an application online at https://www.swbc.com/careers.

Offers will be made on site.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.