SAN ANTONIO - DAV and RecruitMilitary are hosting a veterans job fair from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday at Norris Conference Centers at 618 N.W. Loop 410, Suite 207.

The job fair is for veterans, military spouses, National Guard members, reservists and transitioning military personnel.

The event will feature nearly 50 San Antonio-area exhibitors.

