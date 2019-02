SAN ANTONIO - Would you like to work with big cats, giraffes and elephants?

The San Antonio Zoo is hiring and is looking to fill more than 100 positions in several departments, including culinary, merchandise, front gate, ride operations and zoo quality.

The zoo will be holding a job fair from 6-8 p.m. Friday at the Donkey Barn.

Anyone interested should dress to impress and be ready for an on-site interview.

