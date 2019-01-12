‘Money: It's Personal' — Applying for federal student aid

SAN ANTONIO - The beginning of a new year means it’s time for incoming freshmen and students already enrolled in college to begin applying for federal aid ahead of the next school year.

The Free Application for Federal Student Aid, or FAFSA, helps students find available grants, loans or work study funds to help finance their college education.

FAFSA also serves another purpose. Colleges may use the application’s information to determine a student’s eligibility for state and school aid, and some private lenders may use the information to see if a student qualifies for their funds.

Who’s eligible for FAFSA?

Students must be a citizen or an eligible noncitizen of the U.S., they must have a valid Social Security number and they must have received a high school diploma or GED certificate. Students also need to be enrolled in an eligible program in which they are a regular student seeking a degree or certificate.

The process

The first thing you want to do to apply for the 2019-2020 school year application is to obtain your tax return from 2017. You’ll need it for many of the questions asked during the process.

After that, visit studentaid.ed.gov/fafsa and click on the “start here” button to be taken to the application. There, you’ll be asked for your Social Security number, your tax return information and your parents’ tax information, if you’re a dependent student, and several other questions to determine your eligibility for student aid.

Once you’re done with the application, you’ll review it and submit. Then you’ll find out if you’re eligible for student aid.

Check with your school for application deadlines.

Click here to learn more about the FAFSA process.

