Where to celebrate Mother's Day in San Antonio, South Texas

SAN ANTONIO - Looking for where to go and what to do to celebrate Mother's Day in the San Antonio area?

There's sure to be something special in store to celebrate mom across South Texas, whether it's a Mother's Day brunch or a visit to a local attraction.

Some of the Mother's Day events coming up to take part in from our events calendar include a Mother's Day Brunch at JW Marriott 18 Oaks, a Mother's Day Plant Walk in the Government Canyon State Natural Area and a Mother's Day Brunch at Sylver Spoon in New Braunfels.

For more event ideas coming up, view the calendar below or click here. Visit our Mother's Day section for more headlines and features.

