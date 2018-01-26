$1 million worth of marijuana found in shipment of jalapenos

LAREDO, Texas - U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers seized 5,000 pounds of marijuana Tuesday at the World Trade Bridge in Laredo.

The seizure happened when a CBP officer referred a tractor-trailer hauling a shipment of jalapeno peppers for a secondary inspection, officials said.

The marijuana has an estimated street value of $1,000,182, officials said.

The case was turned over to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement-Homeland Security Investigations for further investigation.

