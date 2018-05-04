Woman caught on doorbell camera stealing mail

SAN ANTONIO - An Alamo Heights couple says their doorbell camera recorded someone stealing mail and a package from their porch Wednesday morning.

In the video, the woman is seen taking mail from the mailbox, picking up a package from the porch and then quickly walking away. It happened at a home on Woodmen Drive in Alamo Heights at 7:31 a.m.

Homeowner David Angulo says the envelopes in their mailbox contained their personal checks for bills. They couple was able to stop payment on those checks through their bank.

The package contained clothing that Angulo's wife was returning.

Angulo has posted the video on his Facebook page and on the Nextdoor app and is hoping someone recognizes her. He filed a police report, and police say officers are also hoping for tips from the public.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.