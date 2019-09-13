$14M project set to begin along Quintana Road this month

SAN ANTONIO - Road improvements for drivers who use Quintana Road near Port San Antonio will begin in a few weeks.

Trucks headed into the port, waiting to turn, block the four-lane road. There's also a curve along Dunton Street that can make it difficult for drivers to see the road ahead, but for some, the worst part of the intersection is the flooding when it rains.

Betty Guzman, a resident who lives nearby, said she's an early bird and can avoid the traffic, but "when there's flooding in this area, you have to take a different route to get where you are going," she said.

A $14 million project will bring residents and drivers some relief.

The improvements from Harmon Drive to McKenna Avenue will be focused on Dunton Street. Roads will be widened. There will be dedicated left and right turn lanes at Dunton Street from both sides of Quintana Road. Wider sidewalks will be added, and a detention pond will be constructed in an area where there are currently buildings.

The project was paid for and led by Port SA, but it is being overseen by the city of San Antonio.

Officials said $8.4 million was awarded through state and federal funds, $4.4 million was paid for by Port SA and SAWS and CPS Energy paid about $1.8 million.

The estimated construction cost is $9.8 million. Construction will wrap up in March 2021.

