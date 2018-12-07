Secret Service detail for Bush, code name 'Timberwolf,' ends

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (AP) - The U.S. Secret Service has ended its detail for George H.W. Bush after nearly 40 years of protecting the former president, who was known by the code name "Timberwolf."

The agency says its security detail officially ended at 6 a.m. Friday "with no incidents to report" following Bush's burial Thursday at his presidential library at Texas A&M University. In its final notification , the Bush Protective Division said: "You will be missed by all of us."

Agents served as honorary pallbearers during some of this week's events honoring the 41st president. On Twitter, the agency shared photos of when Bush shaved his head to support an agent's 2-year-old son who had leukemia.

Bush was buried next to his wife, Barbara, and their daughter Robin, who died of leukemia at age 3. Bush spokesman Jim McGrath tweeted photos from the private service.

Bush died Nov. 30 at age 94.

.@SecretService Bush Protective Division final notification: "Timberwolf's Detail concluded at 0600 ... with no incidents to report at the George Bush Presidential Library - College Station, Texas. God speed Former President George H.W. Bush - you will be missed by all of us." pic.twitter.com/pz7FxoQf1H — Jim McGrath (@jgm41) December 7, 2018

