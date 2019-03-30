Bexar County Jail inmate dies

SAN ANTONIO - A 45-year-old Bexar County Jail inmate died Friday.

Jarnell Kimble died after suffering from an apparent medical episode, said deputy Johnny Garcia, a Bexar County Sheriff's Office spokesman.

Kimble was alert and responding when he was taken from the Adult Detention Center to Downtown Metropolitan Hospital around 10:35 a.m., Garcia said.

Hospital staff pronounced Kimble deceased shortly before 9 p.m., Garcia said.

While health issues may have been a factor in Kimble's death, an autopsy will be performed, Garcia said.



