WATCH: Truck catches fire after crash on city's West side

SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio Police are looking for a driver who they say left the scene of a fiery crash on the city's West side.

Police say around 3:45 a.m. Saturday the driver crashed into a phone box near Northwest 24th Street and Culebra Road.

According to police, the driver then ran away and left the truck behind. That truck then caught fire.

Firefighters spent more than two hours knocking down the flames, police say.

The fire cut the phone lines for a Jack In the Box, but no one was hurt.

The investigation continues.

